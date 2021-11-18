SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs 2020 Paper 2 answer key released, how to check

SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPFs 2020 Paper 2 answer key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheet of sub-inspector in Delhi Police CAPFs and assistant sub-inspector in CISF examination, 2020 Paper-II. Candidates who appeared for this exam can check the answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The paper-II of sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 was conducted on November 8, 2021 at different centres all over the country.

"Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from November 18, 2021(6pm) to November 21, 2021 (6pm) on payment of ₹100/- per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 6pm on November 21, 2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances", reads the official notification.

"The candidates are advised to take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit", adds the notification.

SSC SI In Delhi Police Paper II exam: Direct link for candidates' response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation

How to check tentative answer keys:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II), 2020."

Click on 'Submit' link.

Click on "Click here" option.

Enter user Id and password.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and check the answer key.

The answer key can be challenged from the same module.