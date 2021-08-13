Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Important notice released for PET/PST
SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam 2020 important notice has been released for PET/PST exam. Candidates can check the official notice on official site at ssc.nic.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 08:55 AM IST

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice regarding SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam 2020. The notice is about the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) conducted by the Commission for all the qualified candidates. All the appeared candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, candidates who are qualified to appear in PET/PST of SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020, the Border Security Force (Nodal Force) in case have some genuine reason and is not being able to appear for the exam on the allotted date, the candidate can appear for PET/PST on any other date issued by the Commission. 

“A candidate having some genuine reason for not being able to appear in PET/PST on the allotted date, may appear on any other date suitable to him/her, but before the last day of PET/PST at that Centre”, read the notice. 

A total of 2,239 female and 25,962 male candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET). The SSC SI Paper I exam 2020 was held from November 23 to 25, 2020, to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

ssc si in delhi police ssc exams staff selection commission at ssc.nic.in + 1 more
