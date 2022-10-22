Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020: Final marks released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020: Final marks released at ssc.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:16 AM IST

SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020 final marks released at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the marks through the direct link given below.

SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020: Final marks released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020: Final marks released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released the final marks of SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2020 can check the final marks on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The final result was declared on October 17, 2022. The final marks have been uploaded on the official website on October 21, 2022.

As per the notice, candidates may check their individual’s marks by using his/her Registration No. and Registered Password and clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for a period from October 21 to November 16, 2022.

Direct link to check SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020 final marks 

SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020: How to check final marks

To check the marks, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on login link and fill in the details.
  • Press SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020 link and your final marks will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the final marks and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc result exam result.
ssc result exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out