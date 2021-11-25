SSC stenographer Grade C & D 2020 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, November 25 released the candidates’ response sheet and tentative answer keys of Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2020. The Computer Based Test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020 was held on November 11, 12 and 15, 2021 at different centres across the country.

Direct link to check SSC Stenographer exam 2020 answer key

Steps to check SSC Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2020 answer key:

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2)Click on the link “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2020” in the latest news section

3)Click on the link for response sheet and tentative answer key and submit

4)Enter roll number, password and login (Enter the same user id and password which were used during the exam)

5) The answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can raise objection/s to the answer key/s using the same module until 6pm on November 28 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged. Any representation received after this date and time will not be entertained.