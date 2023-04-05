Staff Selection Commission has issued an important notification regarding the re-conduct of Skill Tests of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022. The skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade C& D will be conducted on April 25 and April 26. SSC Stenographer Grade C & D skill test to be re-conduct on April 25 & April 26(ssc.nic.in)

The Commission had originally held the Stenographer Grade C & D Examination Skill Tests on February 15th and 16th, 2023; however, due to the numerous candidate complaints and feedback from the Commission's regional offices regarding the technical difficulties faced during the conduct of the Skill Test on February 15th, 2023, the Commission rescheduled the test for March 10th, 2023.

However, it has been noted that many candidates experienced a similar setback on Skill Tests held on February 16 and March 10.

Finally, the Commission has decided to hold the Skill Tests again for all applicants who showed up on February 15 and February 16, 2023.

“These tests will now be conducted on 25th April, 2023 for Stenographer Grade C & D (Hindi) and on 26th for Stenographer Grade C & D (English)”, reads the official notification.

Notification here