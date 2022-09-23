Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Supreme Court JCA admit card 2022 out at main.sci.gov.in, direct link here

Supreme Court JCA admit card 2022 out at main.sci.gov.in, direct link here

Published on Sep 23, 2022 08:12 PM IST

Supreme Court of India has released the admit card for for the post of Junior Court Assistant Examination-2022.

Supreme Court JCA admit card 2022 out at main.sci.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Supreme Court of India has released the admit card for the Computer Based Objective Type Written Test and Typing (English) Test on Computer for the post of Junior Court Assistant Examination-2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at main.sci.gov.in.

The examination will be held on September 26 and September 27.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Supreme Court JCA admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at main.sci.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Admit Card for Computer Based Objective Type Written Test and Typing (English) Test on Computer for the post of Junior Court Assistant Examination-2022 to be held on 26.09.2022 and 27.09.2022”.

Key in your application number and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout.

supreme court admit card.
