Symbiosis SET Test 2023 application process to end tomorrow, know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2023 08:09 PM IST

Symbiosis SET Test 2023 registration process to end tomorrow, April 16.

Symbiosis Institute of Technology will end the registration process for SET Test 2023 tomorrow, April 16. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.set-test.org.

The first and second SET/SLAT/ SITEEE tests will take place on May 6 and May 14, respectively. On April 22, the admit card for Test 1 will be made available for download; on April 28, 2023, the admit card for Test 2 will be made available.

The result will be announced on May 24.

SET Test 2023 application process: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at set-test.org

On the homepage, click on SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023 registration process

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form and pay the fee

Download and take a printout for future reference.

symbiosis international deemed university symbiosis institute symbiosis international university + 1 more
