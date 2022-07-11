Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SLAT 2022: Symbiosis University to declare results tomorrow at set-test.org
SLAT 2022: Symbiosis University to declare results tomorrow at set-test.org

  • SIU, Pune will announce the SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score Card tomorrow, July 1.
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 06:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune will announce the SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score Card tomorrow, July 12. The admit card will be available at 5:00 pm. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.set-test.org.

“SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score Card will be available for download on 12th July 2022 from 5:00 pm onwards”, reads the official website.

The SLAT, SET, SITEEE was conducted in computer based mode on Sunday July 03, 2022.

SLAT Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at set-test.org.

Key in your registration ID and password.

The SLAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Topics
symbiosis international deemed university symbiosis international university
Monday, July 11, 2022
