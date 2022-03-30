Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2022 registration to begin today, here’s how to apply
TANCET 2022 registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

TANCET 2022 registration will begin today, March 30, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it through the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.
TANCET 2022 registration to begin today, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Anna University will begin the registration process for TANCET 2022 on March 30, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu. The last date to apply for the examination is till April 18, 2022. 

This examination will be conducted by Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for the candidates who seek admission to MBA, MCA and ME/M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M.Plan. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

TANCET 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on TANCET 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for exam they will have to pay 800/- as application fees. SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu will have to pay 400/- as application fees. If a candidate wants to appear for more than one program, for every additional programme, he/she has to pay 800. 

