TANCET 2023: Anna University begins registration, apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

competitive exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 05:04 PM IST

TANCET 2023 registration begins on February 1, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Anna University has started the registration process for TANCET 2023. The registration process for Tamilnadu Common Entrance Test started on February 1 and will close on February 22, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The hall ticket for the same will release on March 11, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on March 25 for MCA and March 26 for MBA. The first day exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second day exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

To apply for the examination, candidates should have Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years duration and have obtained at least 50 percent marks. Candidates can apply for the examination through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for TANCET 2023 

TANCET 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on TANCET 2023 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TANCET is conducted for candidates who seek admission to MBA and MCA. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TANCET Anna University.

Topics
education news
education news
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
