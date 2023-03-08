TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets releasing on March 11, here’s how to download

Anna University will release TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets on March 11, 2023. Candidates can download Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test admit card through the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET examination for M.C.A and M.B.A will be conducted on March 25, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Hall Ticket should be produced at the time of Entrance Test and also at the time of Counselling and Admission. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets: How to download

Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall tickets and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If the hall ticket is lost after the Entrance Exam, a duplicate Hall Ticket can be obtained on payment of 300/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET/CEETA-PG), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025 indicating the Registration No. / Application No. and the Name of the Examination Centre.