Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2023 scorecards today on tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 scorecards today on tancet.annauniv.edu

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2023 09:40 AM IST

TANCET 2023 Scorecard: Candidates can download it from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University, Chennai will publish scorecards of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 today, April 20. Results of the entrance test was announced on April 14 and detailed scorecards will be issued today. Candidates can download it from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 scorecards today on tancet.annauniv.edu(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TANCET 2023 scorecards today on tancet.annauniv.edu(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Final answer key of TANCET was announced on April 11. The entrance test took place on March 25 and 26.

Along with TANCET, scorecards of CEETA PG 2023 will also be issued. To download it, follow the steps given below.

How to download TANCET 2023 scorecards

  1. Go to tancet.annauniv.edu.
  2. Open the link to download TANCET and/or CEETA PG scorecards.
  3. Enter the asked details and login.
  4. View and download your scorecard.

This year, a total of 9,279 took the TANCET MCA exam and 22,774 candidates appeared for the TANCET MBA exam. In CEETA PG, 4,350 candidates had appeared.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out