News / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2024 registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

TANCET 2024 registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 09, 2024 05:37 PM IST

TANCET 2024 registration begins tomorrow, January 10, 2024. The steps to apply is given here.

Anna University will begin the registration process for TANCET 2024 on January 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for TamilNadu Common Entrance Test can do it through the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The last date to apply is till February 7, 2024. The examination will be conducted on March 9, 2024. The MCA course exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA course exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates with B.E./B.Tech. Degree obtained through Distance / Weekend mode Programmes are not eligible. Candidates with Degree obtained without studying 10th Std., 12th Std./3 years Diploma are not eligible.

TANCET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on TANCET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for other candidates is 1000/- and candidates belonging to SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu will have to pay 500/-. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TANCET.

