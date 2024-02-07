 TBJEE 2024 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, get link and know how to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TBJEE 2024 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, get link and know how to apply

TBJEE 2024 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, get link and know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 07, 2024 04:36 PM IST

TBJEE begins registration process for TJEE-2024, apply at tbjee.nic.in.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has begun the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2024 today, February 7. The registration process for (TJEE)-2024 is open till February 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

TBJEE begins registration for TJEE-2024, apply online at tbjee.nic.in
TBJEE begins registration for TJEE-2024, apply online at tbjee.nic.in

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)- 2024 will be conducted for four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. The TJEE 2024 exam will be conducted on April 24. The answer key will be released on April 29.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

TBJEE 2024 examination fee: The fee is 550 for General male candidates. For SC/ST male candidates, the applictaion fee is 450. The application fee is for all Female and BPL (male & female) candidates.

TBJEE 2024 applictaion link

Tripura JEE 2024: Know how to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

Click on the Tripura JEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On