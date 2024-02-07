TBJEE 2024 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, get link and know how to apply

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has begun the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2024 today, February 7. The registration process for (TJEE)-2024 is open till February 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in. TBJEE begins registration for TJEE-2024, apply online at tbjee.nic.in

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)- 2024 will be conducted for four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. The TJEE 2024 exam will be conducted on April 24. The answer key will be released on April 29.

TBJEE 2024 examination fee: The fee is ₹550 for General male candidates. For SC/ST male candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹450. The application fee is ₹for all Female and BPL (male & female) candidates.

TBJEE 2024 applictaion link

Tripura JEE 2024: Know how to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

Click on the Tripura JEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.