TISS NET Hall Ticket 2023 released at tiss.edu, download link here

Tata Institute of Social Sciences has released TISS NET Hall Ticket 2023. Candidates who will appear for PG Admission TISS NET 2023 exam can download the admit card through the official site of TISS at tiss.edu.

The TISS NET examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2023 from 2 pm to 3.40 pm. As per the official website, the exam center is allotted to the nearest city selected by you based on the availability of seats. Exam center change request will not be accepted and entertained at any circumstances. You are required to make all arrangements to reach exam center on the specified time for the TISS NET.

TISS NET Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TISS NET at tiss.edu.

Click on TISS NET Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TISS-NET is a computer-based test with 100 objective type, multiple choice questions (MCQs). There is no negative marking in the exam and the medium of instructions is English. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TISS NET.