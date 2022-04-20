Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TJEE 2022 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, here's the direct link
  • TBJEE has released the admit card for TJEE 2022 examination on its official website at tbjee.nic.in.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 03:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for TJEE 2022 examination. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in. The TJEE exam will be held on Wednesday, April 27. The answer key will be made available on April 29, 2022.

Direct link to download the admit card

TJEE Admit card 2021 How to download

Visit the official website at

Click on the link that reads Download Admit Card for TJEE-2021

Key in your credentials and login

The TJEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

