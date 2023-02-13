TJEE 2023: Registration deadline extended till February 18

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the application deadline for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE). Candidates can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 will be held on April 25 in three shifts from 11.00 am to 12:30 pm, 1:30 - 2:15 pm, and from 2:45 - 3:30 pm.

Notification here

TBJEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application

Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023 is conducted by Board for admission in Engineering, veterinary, fishery, agriculture and paramedical etc. courses.