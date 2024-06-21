TN HSC 1st year supply exam hall tickets releasing on June 25, here's how to download admit card

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the admit cards for TN HSC first-year Supply Hall Ticket 2024 on June 25, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. According to the official notification, candidates will not be allowed without a proper admit card.(Representative Photo)

According to the official notification, the exam is to be held in July 2024, and candidates have been asked to download the hall tickets from the official website from June 25, 2024, once released.

Candidates who are to appear for the exam need to submit their login credentials on the official website. Hence, students need to be ready with their login information like application number and date of birth details.

According to the official notification, candidates will not be allowed without a proper admit card. Candidates also need to contact the Principal Superintendent of the exam centre allotted to them for the details regarding the date of the practical examination.

Steps to download TN HSC first-year Supply Hall Ticket 2024

Candidates who wish to download their admit cards from the official website can follow the below mentioned steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in

Look out for the link to download TN HSC first-year Supply Hall Ticket 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates must submit their login credentials to view the admit card

On submitting the credentials, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the admit card and take a print out for exam purpose

For more information, visit the official website.

