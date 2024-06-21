TN HSC 1st year supply exam hall tickets releasing on June 25, here's how to download admit card
Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the admit cards for TN HSC first-year Supply Hall Ticket 2024 on June 25, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
According to the official notification, the exam is to be held in July 2024, and candidates have been asked to download the hall tickets from the official website from June 25, 2024, once released.
Also Read: Assam HSLC Compartmental result 2024 out at sebaonline.org, direct link to check scores
Candidates who are to appear for the exam need to submit their login credentials on the official website. Hence, students need to be ready with their login information like application number and date of birth details.
According to the official notification, candidates will not be allowed without a proper admit card. Candidates also need to contact the Principal Superintendent of the exam centre allotted to them for the details regarding the date of the practical examination.
Also Read: Admissions open at Pearl Academy for Bachelor's and Master's degree programs, details inside
Steps to download TN HSC first-year Supply Hall Ticket 2024
Candidates who wish to download their admit cards from the official website can follow the below mentioned steps to download their admit card:
- Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in
- Look out for the link to download TN HSC first-year Supply Hall Ticket 2024 on the home page and click it
- A new page appears and candidates must submit their login credentials to view the admit card
- On submitting the credentials, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and save the page
- Download the admit card and take a print out for exam purpose
For more information, visit the official website.
Also Read: KARTET Admit Card 2024 released, here are the steps to download hall ticket and key details
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News