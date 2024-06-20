KARTET Admit Card 2024 released, here are the steps to download hall ticket and key details

The School Education Department of Karnataka has released the admit cards for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2024 on June 20, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download their admit cards can visit the official website at sts.karnataka.gov.in. To download the KARTET Admit Cards 2024, candidates will need to enter credentials such as application number and date of birth to log in. (Hindustan Times)

The Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test will be conducted on June 30, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode across the state. There will be two papers – Paper 1 will be held in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The questions will be of an objective type.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The examination is being held for the posts of teachers in the primary and the upper primary schools. To download the KARTET Admit Cards 2024, candidates will need to enter credentials such as application number and date of birth to log in.

Here’s how to download the KARTET admit card 2024 from the official website:

Visit the official website at sts.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the ‘KARTET Admit Card 2024’ link available on the home page.

Enter your credentials like application number and date of birth details on the login page and click on submit.

The KARTET Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all details on the hall ticket.

Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for further use.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Also Read: KARTET Admit Card 2024 released, direct link to download hall ticket, other key details here