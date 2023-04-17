TN MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023 out at mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here, vacancies revised

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the admit card for the Pharmacist exam in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in. The Medical Recruitment Board has also revised the vacancies. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 986 vacancies up from 889 vacancies. Candidates can check the notification here. TN MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023 out at mrb.tn.gov.in

The Pharmacist examination will be conducted on April 26 and April 27 in batches. The duration of the CBT Pharmacist exam is 3.15 hours.

