Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TN MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023 out at mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here, vacancies revised

TN MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023 out at mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here, vacancies revised

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2023 04:32 PM IST

TN MRB has released the admit card for the Pharmacist exam in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service.

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the admit card for the Pharmacist exam in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in. The Medical Recruitment Board has also revised the vacancies. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 986 vacancies up from 889 vacancies. Candidates can check the notification here.

TN MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023 out at mrb.tn.gov.in
TN MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023 out at mrb.tn.gov.in

The Pharmacist examination will be conducted on April 26 and April 27 in batches. The duration of the CBT Pharmacist exam is 3.15 hours.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023: Know how to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in

Next, go to ‘Notifications’ and click on admit card link for Pharmacist

Key in your login details

TN MRB Pharmacist admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu
tamil nadu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out