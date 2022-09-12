Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNEA 2022 Counselling process ends today, tentative allotment list on Sept 13

TNEA 2022 Counselling process ends today, tentative allotment list on Sept 13

competitive exams
Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:25 PM IST

TNEA counselling process for General ranks will close down from today September 12.

TNEA 2022 Counselling process ends today, tentative allotment list on Sept 13
TNEA 2022 Counselling process ends today, tentative allotment list on Sept 13
ByHT Education Desk

The government of Tamil Nadu will close down the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling process for General ranks from today September 12. All the shortlisted candidates can complete their choice filling by 5 pm today at the official website of www.tneaonline.org.

The tentative allotment result will be released on September 13. The tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates as well as the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates will be made public on September 25 before 10 am.

Direct link here

TNEA Counseling 2022: How to do choice filling

Visit the website at tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the log in button

Key in your details

Submit and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
counselling tamil nadu
counselling tamil nadu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out