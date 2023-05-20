Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNPSC Engineering Service exam 2023 admit card out at tnpsc.gov.in, get link

TNPSC Engineering Service exam 2023 admit card out at tnpsc.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 08:26 PM IST

TNPSC released Combined Engineering Services admit card 2023.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Combined Engineering Services. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Engineering Service exam 2023 admit card out at tnpsc.gov.in(HT file)
TNPSC Engineering Service exam 2023 admit card out at tnpsc.gov.in(HT file)

The written examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held on May 27 in the forenoon and afternoon session.

“Commission has invited applications for direct recruitment to the posts included in the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination vide Notification No. 05/2023, dated: 03.02.2023. The written examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held on 27.05.2023 FN & AN”, reads the official website.

Direct link

TNPSC Engineering Services admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Combined Engineering Services admit card link available

A new page will appear, key in the required login credentials

TNPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future use

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tnpsc tnpsc.gov.in admit card. + 1 more
tnpsc tnpsc.gov.in admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out