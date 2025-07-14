TNPSC group 4 answer key 2025 news: Where to check answer key when out

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted the Combined Services Examination for group 4 posts on July 12 and is expected to share the provisional answer key next. When released, candidates can check the TNPSC group 4 answer key at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. TNPSC group 4 answer key 2025 news: Where to check answer key when released (HT file)

The TNPSC group 4 written examination had 200 questions and the duration was three hours.

The question paper had three parts. The first part of the question paper was the Tamil eligibility cum scoring test and had 100 questions. Part B of the question paper had 75 questions on general studies and the third part had 25 questions on aptitude and mental ability.

The maximum marks in the examination are 300. Except for part A, the other two parts were in English and Tamil.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across posts, including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

Village Administrative Officer (215 vacancies)

Junior Assistant (Non-Security, 1621 vacancies)

Junior Revenue Inspector (239 vacancies)

Typist (1099 vacancies)

Steno Typist (grade III)

Forest Guard and more.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: How to download when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key when released:

1.Go to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, go to the exam dashboard, and then to group IV services.

3. Click on the answer key download link.

4. Enter your credentials and log in.

5. Check the answer key.