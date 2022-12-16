Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNPSC Jail Officer admit card released at tnpsc.gov.in, download hall ticket

TNPSC Jail Officer admit card released at tnpsc.gov.in, download hall ticket

Published on Dec 16, 2022 06:03 PM IST

TNPSC has released hall tickets for the post of Jail Officer (Male) and Jail Officer (Female) of the Prisons and Correctional Department of Tamil Nadu Jails.

ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the post of Jail Officer (Male) and Jail Officer (Female) of the Prisons and Correctional Department of Tamil Nadu Jails. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on December 26. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the Hall Ticket through the one-time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download the admit card

TNPSC admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Go to the OTR Dashboard

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printout for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
tnpsc tnpsc.gov.in
