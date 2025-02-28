Teachers Recruitment Board has released TNSET Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Tamil Nadu Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in. TNSET Admit Card 2024 released at trb.tn.gov.in, download link here

The TNSET CBT mode of examination is scheduled to be held on March 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The examination duration is for 3 hours.

The official website reads, "Teachers Recruitment Board now releases the Admit Card for the candidates who have applied for the said examination. Candidates are strictly instructed to reach the examination centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Late comers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination. Candidates are also instructed to go through all the instructions in the Admit card and follow them without fail."

TNSET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TNSET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the release of the admit card, the Board has also released the practice test link to familiarise the candidates with computer-based examinations. The practice test link is available for both paper i and ii. Paper I will comprise of questions from general knowledge, teaching capabilities, research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, higher education system, people and development, environment ,mathematical aptitude, divergent thinking and general awareness and paper. Paper II tests the understanding of the domain knowledge of the candidate in the PG subject chosen from the list of TNSET subjects.