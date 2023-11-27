TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2023 for Constables, Jail Warders & Firemen posts out at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, download link here

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2023 for Constables, Jail Warders & Firemen posts. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2023 for Constables, Jail Warders & Firemen posts, link here (HT FILE)

The examination date and other details will likely be available to candidates on the official hall ticket. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2023

TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Click on TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3359 posts of Constables, Jail Warders & Firemen posts. The registration process was started on August 18 and ended on September 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNUSRB.