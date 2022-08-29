TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 registration begins today at dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Degree Online Services or TS DOST Phase 3 registration process begins today, August 29. Candidates can apply online on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. The last date for the registration for the TS DOST phase 3 registration is September 12.

Candidates have to pay ₹400 as registration fee for TS DOST Phase III. The TS DOST Phase-III allotment list will be out on September 16, 2022.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)announced the result for Phase-II seat allotment of Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2022 on August 27, 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3: How to register

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Registration’.

Register yourself

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

