TS EAMCET 2021: Application process ends today, here’s how to apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE ends the application process for TS EAMCET 2021 on June 17, 2021. The application process was started on March 20, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply

TS EAMCET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS EAMCET 2021 registration link available on the home page.

• Pay the registration fees and click on submit.

• Fill in the online application form and click on submit.

• Once done, download the confirmation page

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for Agriculture and Medical course will be conducted on July 5 and 6, 2021 and the Engineering course exam will be conducted on July 7, 8 and 9, 2021. The TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon for A&E and from 3 pm to 6 pm for Engineering.