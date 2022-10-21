Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling final phase registration begins at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling final phase registration begins at tseamcet.nic.in

Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:05 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 counselling online registration process for the final phase begins on October 21, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begin the final phase counselling registration for Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. Interested candidates can register online at tseamcet.nic.in.

The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will begin tomorrow, October 22. The TS EAMCET 2022 final pause seat allotment result will be announced on October 26.

The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges available on the official website from October 27.

TS EAMCET 2022 final phase registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official site of TSEAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

on the homepage, click on Final Phase registration link

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and pay the payment of fees.

Submit and take print for future reference.

