TS EAMCET 2022 for Agriculture, Medical stream postponed due to heavy rains

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has postponed TS EAMCET 2022 for Agriculture, Medical stream. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test that was scheduled to be conducted on July 14 and 15, 2022 has been postponed. The rescheduled dates will be intimated later.

The Engineering stream examination dates remain unchanged. The exams will be conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022.

The official notice reads, “In view of forecast made for incessant rains in the State for next three days and further review of the present situation, the State Council of Higher Education decided to postpone the conduct of TS EAMCET (AM)-2022 (Agriculture stream) examination scheduled on 14.07.2022 and 15.07.2022 and rescheduled dates will be intimated later."

The hall ticket was released June 25, 2022. Candidates can download it through the official website of TS EAMCET.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to UG professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON