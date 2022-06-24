TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket tomorrow; Website, how to download admit card

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release hall tickets for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test – TS EAMCET 2022 – on Saturday, June 25. S EAMCET hall tickets will be available for download on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Hall tickets will be available for download up to July 11.

The entrance test is scheduled for August 14, 15 and August 18, 19, 20. The application window was closed on May 28 but by paying a late fee, candidates can apply for the exam up to July 7.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy.

For the second year in a row, TS EAMCET rank cards will be prepared using only the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance examination, without taking into consideration 25% weightage of the Intermediate or Class 12 final examination.

In addition, the minimum marks criterion for appearing in the entrance exam has also been waived off for this year.

“The minimum eligibility criteria (i.e., at least 45% of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) has been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23 similar to TS EAMCET-2021,” an official statement said.