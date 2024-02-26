 TS EAMCET 2024 registration begins, link to apply for Telangana EAPCET exam | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS EAMCET 2024 registration begins, link to apply for Telangana EAPCET exam

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 26, 2024 11:14 AM IST

TS EAMCET 2024: Interested candidates can apply for the examination on apcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply without any late fee is April 6.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the online application process for the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET 2024). Interested candidates can apply for the examination on apcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply without any late fee is April 6.

TS EAMCET/EAPCET 2024 registration begins (eapcet.tsche.ac.in)
TS EAMCET/EAPCET 2024 registration begins (eapcet.tsche.ac.in)

TS EAMCET 2024 application fee

For one stream

  • 500 for SC, ST and PWD candidates
  • 900 for all others

For two papers

  • 1000 for SC, ST, PWD
  • 1800 for both streams.

The entrance examination for the Engineering stream will take place on May 9 and 10, 2024. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, TS EAPCET will be held on May 11 and 12. The exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2024

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is conducting TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2024 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

This examination is the prerequisite for admission to various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2024-2025.

