TS EAMCET answer key for Agriculture & Medical stream out on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released TS EAMCET 2022 answer key for the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream, along with question papers and response sheets.

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections till August 5 (5 pm).

Candidates who took the TS EAMCET 2022 exam in AM stream can check the provisional answer key and download their response sheet from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE has given a brief window where candidates can submit their feedback on the preliminary answer key.

“The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Premilinary Key for TS EAMCET-2022 (Agriculture & Medical Stream) is 5th August 2022, 5 PM,” it said.

Here's the direct link to check answer keys and raise objections

TS EAMCET AM answer key 2022: How to check

Visit the official websitte, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys (E & AM)” link

Select the subject

Check the answer key.

How to raise objection

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link EAMCET Key Objections (AM).

Enter your log in details.

Follow the given instructions to raise objections.