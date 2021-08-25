TS EAMCET Result 2021 to be declared today, how to check here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will be declared TS EAMCET Result 2021 on August 25, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check the result on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. The answer key was released on August 12, 2021. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS EAMCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students can download the rank cards. The rank card will contain details like personal information, totalling of marks, spellings and marks and corresponding ranks.

The first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30, 2021. Students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9, 2021.