TS EDCET 2022: Registration begins on April 7, check exam dates here

Osmania University will begin the registration process for TS EDCET 2022 on April 7, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of TSCHE on tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till June 15, 2022.

The last date with late fee of ₹250 is July 1, 2022 and with late fee of ₹500/- is July 15, 2022. The examination will be conducted on July 26 and July 27, 2022 in 19 regional centres,<strong> as per the official notice</strong>.

The educational qualification to apply for the examinations is Bachelor’s Degree securing at least 50 percent aggregate marks, Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks. The candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination shall also be eligible to appear for the exam. Candidates possessing a Master Degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission.

The application fees is ₹650/- to apply for the exam for general category candidates and ₹450/- for SC/ ST/ PH category candidates the application fees is ₹450/. The application fees should be paid at TS Online /AP Online/through Payment Gateway.