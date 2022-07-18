Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ICET 2022: Admit card releasing today icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET 2022: Admit card releasing today icet.tsche.ac.in

  • TSCHE  will release the TS ICET hall ticket on July 18
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS ICET admit card on July 18. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the TS ICET 2022 admit card from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, or TS ICET 2022, will take place in two shifts on July 27 and 28. The Kakatiya University in Warangal will conduct the state-level entrance exam online on behalf of TSCHE. The Preliminary answer key will be released on August 4.

TS ICET 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
admit card. hall ticket
