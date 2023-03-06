Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ICET 2023 registration begins on icet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to apply

TS ICET 2023 registration begins on icet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to apply

Published on Mar 06, 2023 12:39 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the management entrance test on icet.tsche.ac.in. The direct link is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kakatiya University has started the online application process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2023. Candidates can apply for the management entrance test on icet.tsche.ac.in. The direct link is given below.

Candidates can apply for TS ICET without late fee till May 6. After that, applications can be submitted till May 18.

The application fee (without late fee) is 550/- For SC/ST/ Differently-abled Candidates and 750/- for others.

TS ICET is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.

Application form correction window of TS ICET 2023 will be available from May 12 to 15.

The entrance test is scheduled for May 25 and 26, 2023.

On both exam days, there will be two shifts. The morning shift is from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m and the afternoon shift is from 2.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

TS ICET 2023 application link.

