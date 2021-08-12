TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download

Osmania University will release TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021 on August 12, 2021. The hall ticket will be released at 5 pm on August 12. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET examination for 3 years will be conducted on August 23, 2021, and for 5 years will be conducted on August 24, 2021, along with TS PGLCET. The examination on Day 1 will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 10.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. The second-day exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 12 noon.

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card is displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key will be available to all the appeared candidates on August 26, 2021. Candidates can raise objections till August 27. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS LAWCET.