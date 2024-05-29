TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to download admit card

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024. Candidates who will appear for Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, download link here

The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET examination will be conducted on June 3, 2024. The examination will be conducted in three shifts – first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. The medium of exam is English/Telugu and English/Urdu for TS LAWCET-2024 and English only for TS PGLCET- 2024.

TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

All the candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the hall tickets by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2024) is conducted for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) is conducted for admission into LL.M courses offered by State Universities in Telangana State including their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25 will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, Telangana State.