TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to download admit card
TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024. Candidates who will appear for Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET examination will be conducted on June 3, 2024. The examination will be conducted in three shifts – first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. The medium of exam is English/Telugu and English/Urdu for TS LAWCET-2024 and English only for TS PGLCET- 2024.
Direct link to download TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024
TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download
All the candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the hall tickets by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
- Click on TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2024) is conducted for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) is conducted for admission into LL.M courses offered by State Universities in Telangana State including their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25 will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, Telangana State.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News