TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026: Registration begins at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to apply here
TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply for the examination is given below.
Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the registration process for TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana Law & PG Law Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.
As per the official notice, the last date to apply without late fee is April 1, 2026 and with late fee of ₹500/- is April 15, 2026.
The correction window will open on May 3 and will close on May 8, 2026. The TS LAWCET hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from May 12, 2026.
The TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2026 exam will be held on May 18, 2026. The exam will be held in three shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.
The eligibility criteria to apply for the exam can be checked in the Detailed Notification available here.
Direct link to apply for TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026
TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026: How to apply
Those candidates eligible and interested to apply for it can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.
2. Click on TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.
7. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹900/- for TG LAWCET 2026 and ₹1100/- for TG PGLCET 2026 for general category candidates. The fee for SC/ST and PH candidates is ₹600/- for TG LAWCET and ₹900/- for TG PGLCET. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS LAWCET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More