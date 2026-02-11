TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026: Registration begins at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the registration process for TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana Law & PG Law Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to apply without late fee is April 1, 2026 and with late fee of ₹500/- is April 15, 2026.

The correction window will open on May 3 and will close on May 8, 2026. The TS LAWCET hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from May 12, 2026.

The TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2026 exam will be held on May 18, 2026. The exam will be held in three shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the exam can be checked in the Detailed Notification available here.

Direct link to apply for TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026: How to apply

Those candidates eligible and interested to apply for it can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹900/- for TG LAWCET 2026 and ₹1100/- for TG PGLCET 2026 for general category candidates. The fee for SC/ST and PH candidates is ₹600/- for TG LAWCET and ₹900/- for TG PGLCET. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS LAWCET.