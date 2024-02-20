 TS PECET 2024 exam dates announced, registration begins on March 14 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS PECET 2024 exam dates announced, registration begins on March 14

TS PECET 2024 exam dates announced, registration begins on March 14

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 01:07 PM IST

TS PECET 2024 exam dates have been announced. Registration begins on March 14, 2024.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the TS PECET 2024 exam dates. The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test details can be checked by candidates on the official website of TSCHE at tsche.website.

As per the official notice, the submission of online applications will begin on March 14, 2024 and the last date for submission of online applications without late fee is till May 15, 2024. The last date for submission of online applications with late fee of different slabs will be till May 31, 2024.

The examination will be conducted from June 10 to June 13, 2024.

TS PECET 2024: How to apply

All interested candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsche.website.
  • Click on TS PECET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSCHE.

Official Notice Here 

