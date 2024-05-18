 TS PECET 2024: Registration date extended, direct link and steps to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS PECET 2024: Registration date extended, direct link and steps to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 18, 2024 01:26 PM IST

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in and submit their application forms.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has informed that the submission & registration of the online application form without late fee for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET 2024) has been extended till May 25, 2024.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has informed that the submission & registration of the online application form without late fee for TS PECET 2024 has been extended till May 25, 2024.(Pic for Representation)
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has informed that the submission & registration of the online application form without late fee for TS PECET 2024 has been extended till May 25, 2024.(Pic for Representation)

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in and submit their application forms. Candidates can submit their application forms with a Late Fee of Rs.500/- till May 31, 2024.

Direct Link to apply for TS PECET 2024

The examination fee is 900/- for others and 500/- for SC/ST category candidates. The payment should be done through online mode.

Important Dates:

Last Date for Submission of Online Registration without late fee: May 25, 2024

Last Date for Submission of Online Registration with a late fee: May 31, 2024

Downloading of the Hall Tickets: June 5, 2024

Physical and Skill Tests at Satavahana University Karimnagar: June 10 -13, 2024

TS PECET 2024: Steps to register

All interested candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS PECET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information visit the official website of Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
