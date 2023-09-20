News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS TET 2023 answer key out at tstet.cgg.gov.in, download link here

TS TET 2023 answer key out at tstet.cgg.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 20, 2023 08:24 PM IST

TS TET 2023 answer key has been released at tstet.cgg.gov.in. The direct link to download given below.

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has released TS TET 2023 answer key on September 20, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The answer key has been released for Paper I all languages, paper II (mathematics and Science) and (Social Studies) in all languages.

Direct link to download TS TET 2023 answer key

TS TET 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS TET 2023 answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where the link will be available for all languages for Paper I and II.
  • Click on a link and the answer key will be displayed.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to raise objections against TS TET 2023 answer key 

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also been opened by the Department. The link for the same is available on the website.

The TS TET exam was conducted on September 15, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 9:30 and 12:00 and second shift from 2:30 and 5:00 pm across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS TET.

