Tuesday, May 14, 2024
TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket releasing tomorrow on tstet2024.aptonline.in, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2024 08:27 PM IST

TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket releasing tomorrow, May 15, 2024. Steps to download is given here.

Department of School Education, Hyderabad, will release the TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket on May 15, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the admit card through the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket releasing tomorrow, here's how to download
TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

The TS TET examination will be conducted on May 20, 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31, June 1 and 2, 2024. The eam will be conducted in 11 districts of the state in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The question paper shall be bilingual i.e. English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script).

TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket: How to download

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.
  • Click on TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the hall ticket and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate could not download the Hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex- officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between 15.05.2024 to 03.06.2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS TET.

