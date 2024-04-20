TS TET 2024: Registration ends today, direct link & how to apply

The application window to register for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TSTET 2024, will end today, April 20, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for TSTET 2024 can do so by visiting the official website at tstet2024.aptonline.in. Candidates who wish to apply for TSTET 2024 can do so by visiting the official website at at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

As per the official website, the correction window opened on April 11 and candidates can make changes till April 20, 2024. TS TET 2024 examination will be conducted between May 20, 2024, to June 3, 2024, as a computer-based test. The examination will comprise two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

How to apply for TS TET 2024:

Visit the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on TS TET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

Direct Link to apply for TS TET 2024

The exam fee prescribed for appearing for a Single Paper (i.e. only Paper I or only Paper II) is Rs.1000/-. Candidates intending to appear for both Paper I and II shall pay a fee of Rs.2000/-. The payment should be made through online mode.

The admit card or TS TET 2024 hall ticket will be available for download from May 15, 2024. In case any candidate could not download the Hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex- officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between May 15 to June 3, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS TET.