TS TET Answer key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, direct link here

The Department of School Education, Hyderabad will be closing the TS TET 2024 objection window on Monday, January 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Telangana Teacher Eligibility test and wish to challenge the provisional answer key can do so by visiting the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET Answer key 2024: Window to challenge the provisional answer key will close on January 27, 2025. The direct link to file objections is given here.

According to the official bulletin of TS TET, the objections filed by the candidates will be verified and reviewed by a panel of experts based on which the TS TET final answer key 2024 will be prepared.

The expert committee will be constituted by the Director of School Education and Chairperson, TGTET. As per the official schedule, the TS TET results will be released on February 5, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that TS TET 2024 was conducted from January 2 to January 20, 2025, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The papers consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There are no negative marking for wrong answers.

While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8.

Candidates belonging to the general category need to secure 60 per cent and above, BC category candidates need to secure 50 per cent and above, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates must score 40 per cent and above.

For more related information, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of TS TET.