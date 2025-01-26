118 million children in India, 4 other countries affected by heatwaves in April last year: UNICEF

At least one in seven students had their schooling disrupted due to climate hazards in 2024, according to a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report. 118M children in India, 4 other countries missed school in April last year (Photo by AFP/For representation)

The report stated that heat waves were the most significant climate hazard disrupting schooling, affecting an estimated 171 million students globally.

April saw the highest global climate-related school disruptions, with heatwaves affecting at least 118 million children in India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Thailand, UNICEF said.

In India alone, 54,784,029 students were affected in 2024, with heatwaves being the major climate hazard causing the largest school disruption.

“India is extremely vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, ranking 26 out of 163 countries in the UNICEF Children’s Climate Risk Index of 2021. Fast-onset hazards such as flooding, landslides and cyclones have repeatedly caused destruction to schools while environmental stressors like extreme heat and air pollution are harming children’s health and hindering their school attendance and learning outcomes,” UNICEF said.

UNICEF mentioned that the government has integrated elements of climate change into the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

At the state level, UNICEF is working with the government to implement Comprehensive School Safety Programmes (CSSP) across 12 states.

“These programmes integrate elements of climate change, focusing on safe school learning environments and empowering children as agents of change.”

