TS TET Answer Key 2026: TG TET provisional key, response sheet out at tgtet.aptonline.in, links here

Department of School Education, Telangana has released TS TET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the initial key, response sheet on the official website of TG TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

The objection window is now open. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till February 1, 2026 till 5 pm.

1. Visit the official website of TG TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

2. Click on TS TET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TGTET exam was between January 3 to January 31, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Paper I and II comprised of 150 MCQs for 150 marks. The question paper comprised of Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. The question paper was bilingual i.e. English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions were in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script). For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG TET.