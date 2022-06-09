TSCHE releases exam dates for TS EAMCET, ICET, ECET and other CETs, check details

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS ICET, TS ECET and other CET’s conducted by the Council. The notice comprises of last date to apply for the CETs along with other details. Candidates can download the official notice on the official site of TSCHE on tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18 and 20, 2022, ECET will be conducted on July 13, 2022, ICET will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022, PGECET will be conducted on July 29 to August 1, 2022, TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET will be conducted on July 21 and July 22, 2022, TS Ed.CET will be conducted on July 26 and 27 and TS PECET will be conducted on August 22, 2022.

The last date to apply for TS EAMCET with late fees is June 17, 2022 and a total of 2,61,616 candidates have registered for the examination till date. As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, a total of 30,941 candidates have registered for TS ICET exam and the last date to apply without late fee is June 27, 2022.

Similarly, TS ECET last date to apply is June 14, 2022, TS PGECET is June 22, 2022, LAWCET & PGLCET is June 16, Ed.CET is June 15 and PECET is June 18, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSCHE.

