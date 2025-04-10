TSHC Hall Ticket 2025 released for various posts at tshc.gov.in, download links here

The Telangana High Court has released TSHC Hall Ticket 2025 for various posts. Candidates who will appear for the computer-based and skill tests can download their hall tickets using their registration details through the official website of TSHC at tshc.gov.in. TSHC Hall Ticket 2025 released for various posts, download links here (Unsplash)

The computer-based test is scheduled for April 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20, and the skill test will be held on April 15, 18 and 19, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the TSHC 2025 exam must carry the hall tickets released by the High Court of Telangana.

The TSHC recruitment drive will conduct examinations for different posts, such as Copyist, Typist, and Examiner, to take place on April 15 in shifts 1, 2, and 3; junior assistant on April 16, 2025, in three shifts(1,2,3); Field Assistant; and Record Assistant on April 20, 2025, in shifts 1 and 2, respectively.

Another notice mentions recruitment exams for the post of Copyist, Typist, and Examiner to take place on April 18, 2025, in shifts 1, 2, and 3, respectively. Exams for the post of Computer Operator and System Assistant will likely take place on April 19, 2025, in shifts 2 and 3, respectively. This will be followed by an exam for the post of Assistant on April 20, 2025, to take place in shift three.

The examination is conducted in multiple shifts to accommodate many students. The selection process includes CBT tests and skill tests for different posts. The recruitment falls under the Judicial Services and High Court Services categories. Candidates must carry their hall ticket to the exam centre, as entry will not be allowed without it.

TSHC Hall Ticket: Steps to download

Visit the official website tshc.gov.in.

Click on the “Recruitment” tab on the homepage.

Find the link for TS High Court Hall Ticket 2025.

Enter your Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Click Submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print the hall ticket for exam use.

Candidates are advised to bring their original photo identity card and hall ticket to the centre so they can enter smoothly.

For more details, candidates must visit the official TSHC website at tshc.gov.in.